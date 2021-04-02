हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma drops photo from sets as she resumes work after welcoming Vamika with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is a working mommy. Yes, the actress who recently welcomed her daughter Vamika in January, has returned back to her work. The actress is in Mumbai completing her work commitments. 

File Photo (Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Actress Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli in January this year, returned to work after a long maternity hiatus and shared a sneak peek of the shoot with her fans. The actress uploaded a monochromatic picture on Thursday from her green room, getting ready for a commercial shoot.

However, she did not gave the detail of the project, she was working on. 

In the picture, Anushka could be seen sitting inside her vanity van and diligently reading a script while her team of make-up artists get her ready for the shoot. The post from the star received more than two lakh likes with an hour of it being posted.

The 32-year-old actress had been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in the movie 'Zero', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, which appeared to be a dud on the Box Office. She has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in 'Kaneda', a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. 

Anushka had recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.

