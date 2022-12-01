Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of night shoot of sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday dropped a picture on her social media from the sets of the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress'. Taking to Instagram Story, the actor featured the team on the sets while shooting. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Night Shoot. Yaya."

From romantic comedies to hardcore suspense thrillers, Anushka has delivered some impactful performances over the years and she will be next seen in the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka praised the cricketer Jhulan Goswami on her birthday.

The fast-bowler, who celebrated her 40th birthday on November 25, received a warm and heartfelt wish from the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress. The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories to share a message to the cricketer on her birthday. "Happy Birthday Champ! It's been such a privilege to know you.. You are a generation-defining cricketer who has levelled the playing field for women cricketers in India. More power to you!" Anushka wrote.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.