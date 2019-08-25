close

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma to star in 'Satte Pe Satta' remake?

Anushka Sharma hasn't announced any film after 'Zero' and fans are eager to watch her back on screen. As per the latest rumours, she might play one of the leading ladies in remake of 1982 super-hit 'Satte Pe Satta'.

Anushka Sharma to star in 'Satte Pe Satta' remake?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma hasn't announced any film after 'Zero' and fans are eager to watch her back on screen. As per the latest rumours, the gorgeous actress might play one of the leading ladies in remake of 1982 super-hit 'Satte Pe Satta'.

As per a Bollywoodlife.com report, makers of the film have approached the actress for a role. However, Anushka is yet to give a nod to the project. Earlier, rumours of Deepika Padukone being cast in the film were doing rounds.

Anushka's last outing 'Zero' failed to impress the audience. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif along with her and was heavily criticised for its script. However, all three actors were praised for their performances.

Coming back to the 'Satte Pe Satta' remake, Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty have joined forces for the film. Rumour mills are rife that Hrithik Roshan is also a part of the film but a confirmation is still awaited.

Will Anushka join the 'Satte Pe Satta' team? Time shall tell!

