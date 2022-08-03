New Delhi : Anushka Sharma has always strived to be a perfectionist in her career. For her next film ‘Chakda Xpress’, inspired by the life and times of women cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, the actress is going to train in Leeds, UK. The actress wants to prepare herself thoroughly before she starts shooting intensive cricket portions of the film!

“Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body; perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September,” informs a trade source.

It marks her comeback to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline ‘Chakda Express’. The hugely-mounted Netflix film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket will showcase how she moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has started filming ‘Chakda Xpress’ which will be shot in India and the UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka has already put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler.

Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crores plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. She has set out to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country.