Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan turn nostalgic as 'Sui Dhaaga' clocks 3 years

Directed by Sharat Katariya, 'Sui Dhaaga' is a story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in the heart of India. The film's third anniversary has made both the actors nostalgic.

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan turn nostalgic as &#039;Sui Dhaaga&#039; clocks 3 years

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India' on Tuesday, completed three years since its release.

The film's third anniversary has made both the actors nostalgic. Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka shared a BTS video from the film and wrote, "Marking 3 years of Mamta and Mauji and their beautiful journey tailored with love and dreams. #3yearsofSuiDhaaga."

Varun, too, penned a special Instagram post to mark three years of 'Sui Dhaaga'.

"Had such a wonderful time working on this film with the entire cast and crew. Hope Mauji and Mamta always remain in your hearts," he wrote.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, 'Sui Dhaaga' is a story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in the heart of India. 

