हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's brother shares goofy throwback pictures as actress turns 34

Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 34th birthday today, and her brother Karnesh Ssharma has an adorable wish for her baby sister.  

Anushka Sharma&#039;s brother shares goofy throwback pictures as actress turns 34

MUMBAI: As Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned a year older on Sunday, Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma, shared an adorable throwback picture to mark her special occasion.

Karnesh, who is a producer, took to his Instagram and shared a story where the brother-sister duo can be seen embracing each other with a tight hug. In the post, the brother-sister duo is twinning in black-Anushka is wearing a black leather jacket while her brother is looking dapper in a formal outfit. 

haring the image on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Happy happy for rest of your life Anushka Sharma," along with heart emoticons.  

Anushka can be seen sporting a black leather jacket and giving a wide smile while Karnesh was seen in a black jacket with a white shirt.

Anushka Sharma

For the uninitiated, Anushka Sharma, along with her brother Karnesh launched their production house Clean Slate Films. However, last month the actress stepped down as a producer. In her statement, The 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actress shared that she is proud of her production for backing clutter-breaking films and bringing the balance between commercial entertainment and content. Sharma also added that her brother Karnesh has equally worked hard to build the production house, and she credited him for shaping up the banner. Projects like 'Pari,' 'Bulbul,' 'Philauri,' 'Pataal Lok' has been produced under Clean Slate Filmz. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in her upcoming sports film Chakda Xpress, a biopic on Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma newsanushka sharma picsanushka sharma photosKarnesh SharmaChakda XpressJhulan Goswami
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 to earn more on Eid weekend, eyes Rs 20 crore

Must Watch

PT10M6S

Russia Ukraine War: Chechen commander killed in Russia-Ukraine war