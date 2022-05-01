Anushka Sharma's brother shares goofy throwback pictures as actress turns 34

MUMBAI: As Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned a year older on Sunday, Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma, shared an adorable throwback picture to mark her special occasion.

Karnesh, who is a producer, took to his Instagram and shared a story where the brother-sister duo can be seen embracing each other with a tight hug. In the post, the brother-sister duo is twinning in black-Anushka is wearing a black leather jacket while her brother is looking dapper in a formal outfit.

haring the image on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Happy happy for rest of your life Anushka Sharma," along with heart emoticons.

Anushka can be seen sporting a black leather jacket and giving a wide smile while Karnesh was seen in a black jacket with a white shirt.

For the uninitiated, Anushka Sharma, along with her brother Karnesh launched their production house Clean Slate Films. However, last month the actress stepped down as a producer. In her statement, The 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actress shared that she is proud of her production for backing clutter-breaking films and bringing the balance between commercial entertainment and content. Sharma also added that her brother Karnesh has equally worked hard to build the production house, and she credited him for shaping up the banner. Projects like 'Pari,' 'Bulbul,' 'Philauri,' 'Pataal Lok' has been produced under Clean Slate Filmz.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in her upcoming sports film Chakda Xpress, a biopic on Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Live TV