Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘Berlin’ Achieves 50 Million Watch Minutes In Just Three Days

New Delhi: Aparshakti Khurana's latest film, 'Berlin', is making headlines for all the right reasons. The thriller-drama, which recently premiered on a leading OTT platform, has achieved a remarkable milestone by amassing over 50 million watch minutes within just three days of its release.

In 'Berlin', Khurana takes on a challenging and unique role as Pushkin Verma, a sign language expert. This role is a departure from his previous performances and highlights his remarkable versatility as an actor. Critics and audiences alike have been praising his portrayal, which stands in stark contrast to his more familiar comedic and light-hearted roles.

The film's success is mirrored by the enthusiastic reception it has received online. Aparshakti celebrated the film's reception on social media, where he was met with a flood of positive comments. One viewer remarked, “Watched it last weekend. Really really good,” while another added, “Amazing work all of you!” The performance of Rahul Bose, who also stars in the film, has been widely discussed, with many viewers lauding his powerful expressions.

The success of 'Berlin' adds to Khurana’s growing list of achievements. Currently, he is also enjoying the success of the horror-comedy blockbuster 'Stree 2', where his portrayal of Bittu has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. Looking ahead, Khurana is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, 'Badtameez Gill', scheduled to hit theatres on November 29, 2024. The film will see him sharing the screen with prominent actors such as Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. Additionally, Khurana has a documentary titled 'Finding Ram' in the works, further showcasing his diverse talents.

With 'Berlin' setting new benchmarks and his career continuously on the rise, Aparshakti Khurana is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry.