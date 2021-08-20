Aparshakti Khurana starrer Helmet to hit screens on ZEE5 - Release date and other details

New Delhi: One of the largest home-grown OTT platforms, ZEE5, recently announces the premiere of Helmet, a social and quirky comedy on September 3, 2021. After the grand success of Dial 100, the streaming giant partners once again with Sony Pictures for this original film.

Set in the heartland, Helmet highlights one of the most pertaining issues in our society - the resistance of people to buy condoms, albeit in a non-preachy and entertaining manner.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea’s DM Movies, Helmet stars Pranutan Bahl, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. Directed by Satramm Ramani with Screenplay and Dialogues by Rohan Shankar, the film is a quirky depiction of the entrenched taboos and diffidence surrounding the simple act of buying condoms in the nation’s heartland.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India says, "We, at ZEE5, are proud to present a film like ‘Helmet’ which is not only entertaining but also has a strong message attached to it. Through the journey of the protagonists, it highlights the problem our country is currently facing and tries to give a solution in a unique & interesting manner. We are sure the audience will have a great laugh, but also take notice of the overall objective that we aim to achieve with this film."

ZEE5 released the trailer of this social comedy, which is sure to pique the viewer’s interest around this social dilemma, but in a witty and satirical manner.



The film is a hilarious exploration of small-town naivety and offers insight into a milieu where even accessing a birth-control device is wrought with multiple social challenges and psychological hang-ups.



Producer Dino Morea says, “This is a film which has been made with a sense-of-humour with a sweet message. I am also excited about the wonderfully talented ensemble cast, the refreshing storytelling by Satram my director and the way both entertainment and a certain intelligent sensibility blend together. Rohan Shankar’s dialogues will make you laugh out loud. We can't wait to bring the movie to the digital screens through ZEE5."



