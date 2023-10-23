New Delhi: Tara Sutaria celebrated as one of Bollywood's prettiest actresses, has astounded audiences and fans alike with her transformation into her raw and gritty character for her upcoming film, 'Apurva,’ which also marks her first solo lead, this early on in her career. The poster of the movie, released today, showcases a radically different and intensely powerful avatar that promises to deliver one of her most compelling performances yet.

In a spectacular launch event at one of the biggest Ram Leela events held at the Red Fort in New Delhi, attended by a staggering 20,000 people, the 'Apurva' poster revealed the magnitude of anticipation and excitement surrounding this project. The sheer scale of this event emphasizes the film’s significance to its stakeholders and their unwavering confidence in Tara’s potential to captivate audiences nationwide.

Holding a bloody sickle up to her face, the poster features a very intense and raw-looking Tara with some blood and dirt on her face too with her hair open.

Tara Sutaria, renowned for her ethereal beauty, is all set to stun her admirers with her portrayal of a character that marks a departure from anything she has ever done before. 'Apurva' promises to be a gripping and emotional thriller, and the poster is just a glimpse of the promise that Tara is to bring with her craft. Taken by surprise at Tara’s look, fans are all super excited and in disbelief as they filled the comments section in no time.

While many commented with hearts and fire emojis, and exclamatory ‘Woahs’or ‘Wows’, some others were not able to believe its her as one said, “Is this Tara sutaria.”

Another wrote, “Congratulations Jaan Yah theme to bahut different lag rahi hai”, while one said, “Badass.” One user commented, “So much underutilized talent! Glad to see you get your due and some juicy characters to show off those acting chops,” an another wrote, “I’m waiting.”

As anticipation builds, all eyes are on the film and Tara Suturia as she journeys through her most hard-hitting performance yet which unveils from November 15 on a leading OTT platform.