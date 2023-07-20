trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637835
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ARJUN KAPOOR

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's 'The Ladykiller' Last Shoot Schedule To Wrap Post Monsoon Showers

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's 'The Ladykiller' will see them together for the first time on-screen.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's 'The Ladykiller' Last Shoot Schedule To Wrap Post Monsoon Showers

New Delhi: Bollywood duo Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited crime thriller The Ladykiller is set to finish its last schedule post the non-stop monsoon showers that is currently happening across North India! The film is one of the anticipated mid-size content films that Bollywood is currently punting on and it is expected to present both Arjun and Bhumi in never seen before avatars.

“The last schedule of the film should wrap once the lashing of monsoon subsides in the North. It will have to be an outdoor schedule for the film because the location plays the perfect setting for this broody, crime thriller and the film has already been shot extensively in the North. So, as soon as the production house plans the last schedule, actors will wrap the film,” informs a trade source. 

We have also learnt that The Ladykiller has been unanimously appreciated by the select few who have seen the edit so far. The gripping film is said to leave people at the edge of their seats. 

cre Trending Stories

“For Arjun, The Ladykiller will only solidify his acting equity after his brilliant performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. For Bhumi, this will be another feather in the cap of this talented young actor. So, the two actors have given their best is what people are saying. Very select people have seen the film so far and they are all raving about the film. So, the producers must be supremely happy about the film and are expected to present the film with confidence that will spell good for the industry when it comes to making such mid-budget films,”
the source adds.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest