Arjun Kapoor Celebrates His Success As Villain In Singham Again; Shares He Was Mocked For Being Cast In The Film

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his breakthrough as a villain in Singham Again, where he plays a formidable antagonist against Ajay Devgn’s iconic cop character, Singham. This role marks a shift from his usual hero roles, giving him a new edge that fans and critics have noticed. Many fans were surprised by his intense performance, with some even saying that he overshadowed other characters, bringing a fierce energy to the franchise.

Arjun himself expressed his excitement about this role, sharing clips and teasers on social media, along with captions that highlight his enthusiasm for embracing this darker character. The new dynamic has intrigued audiences, who are now eager to see how his villainous role adds a fresh layer to Rohit Shetty’s famed cop universe .

Arjun Kapoor shared an empowering message reflecting on his journey in Bollywood, especially after his role as the antagonist in Singham Again. He expressed gratitude to both his supporters and critics, saying that every question and doubt only motivated him to work harder and prove himself. His post acknowledges the impact of the fans who believed in him and the critics who pushed him to rise above their expectations. He shared that the experience feels like a new beginning, almost like his debut, with a renewed determination to continue growing and learning in his career.

This message resonated with fans, who have witnessed Arjun’s evolution as he embraced this challenging role. It’s clear that he’s taking the opportunity to redefine himself and is grateful for the lessons along the way.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared the memes that trollers wrote for him with a changed perception after watching the film," Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger."

He further wrote,"To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! What a journey it's been so far; it feels like my debut all over again, and I have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, every lesson, and every bit of love and fire!".

Singham Again has become Rohit Shetty's 10th & fastest 100 cr earning film.