Panipat

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Panipat' Box Office report

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer &#039;Panipat&#039; Box Office report

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus 'Panipat' has received a lukwarm response at the Box Office. The film starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon has managed to earn Rs 29.11 crore at he domestic markets.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst shared the Box Office collections of Panipat -- both domestic and overseas. He wrote: "#Panipat has clearly underperformed, despite the improvement on [second] Sat and Sun... #Mumbai circuit contributes mainly [45 lacs, 83 lacs, 94 lacs in Weekend 2]... Remaining circuits very poor... [Week 2] Fri 69 lakhs, Sat 1.26 cr, Sun 1.48 cr. Total: ₹ 29.11 cr. #India biz.

Overseas collections:

#Panipat - #Overseas - Total after Weekend 2 [till 15 Dec 2019]: $ 1.139 million [₹ 8.08 cr]... Key markets...
 #USA + #Canada: $ 458k
 #UAE + #GCC [incl Thu]: $ 331k
 #UK: $ 96k
 #ANZ + #Fiji: $ 105k

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai respectively. Dutt received a warm response for playing the powerful and fierce Abdali. His villainous part overpowers other lead characters. 

'Panipat' hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

 

Tags:
Panipatpanipat collectionsArjun KapoorSanjay DuttKriti Sanonpanipat overseas collectionspanipat box office collections
