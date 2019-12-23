हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Panipat

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Panipat' Box Office report card

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai respectively. 

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer &#039;Panipat&#039; Box Office report card

New Delhi: The fresh on-screen pairing of Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon did receive all the love from the fans but their movie 'Panipat' got a somewhat average response at the Box Office. The film by Ashutosh Gowariker released on December 6, 2019, clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst shared the Box Office collections of Panipat. He wrote:

#Panipat [Week 3] Fri 11 lakhs, Sat 23 lakhs, Sun 32 lakhs. Total: ₹ 32.62 cr. #India biz.

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai respectively. Dutt received a warm response for playing the powerful and fierce Abdali. His villainous part overpowers other lead characters.

Although the performances of actors and the supporting cast were hailed by the critics and fans, yet it couldn't rake in huge moolah at the Box Office.

 

