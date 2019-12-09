Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat witnesses growth at the Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat has witnessed growth at the Box Office on the fourth day of its release. The film, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, has raked in over Rs 17.68 crore so far.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Panipat showed an upward graph on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total remains extremely low... Biz-wise, #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, #CP, #Nizam circuits] leads, North and East very poor... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr. Total: ₹ 17.68 cr. #India biz. "

#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

Adarsh also shared the state-wise earnings of the film. He wrote, "#Panipat *day-wise* data in *key circuits*...

#Mumbai: 1.77 cr, 2.74 cr, 3.50 cr

#DelhiUP: 62 L, 81 L, 1.10 cr

#Punjab: 27 L, 37 L, 55 L

#Rajasthan: 16 L, 19 L, 28 L

#CI: 13 L, 15 L, 27 L

#CP: 23 L, 29 L, 48 L

#Nizam: 39 L, 47 L, 58 L

#Mysore: 19 L, 28 L, 30 L

#Panipat *day-wise* data in *key circuits*...

#WestBengal: 13 L, 19 L, 29 L

#Bihar: 9 L, 11 L, 18 L."

Panipat has also performed decently at the international markets. It has earned over 5.43 crore so far, "#Panipat - #Overseas - Opening weekend total: $ 764k [₹ 5.43 cr]... Key markets...

⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 296k

⭐ #UAE + #GCC [incl Thu]: $ 249k

⭐ #UK: $ 56k

⭐ #ANZ + #Fiji: $ 66k"

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, the film also features Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat released on December 6, 2019.