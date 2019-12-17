हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Panipat

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' fails to impress fans – Check Box Office report

'Panipat' hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon&#039;s &#039;Panipat&#039; fails to impress fans – Check Box Office report
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's latest release 'Panipat' failed to impress the fans despite having a stellar star cast. The film, made on a mammoth scale features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

However, despite all of this, the screenplay didn't match-up to the expectations. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst shared the Box Office collections of Panipat. He wrote: #Panipat [Week 2] Fri 69 lakhs, Sat 1.26 cr, Sun 1.48 cr, Mon 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 29.56 cr. #India biz.

'Panipat' hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai respectively. Dutt received a warm response for playing the powerful and fierce Abdali. His villainous part overpowers other lead characters.

Although the performances of actors and the supporting cast were hailed by the critics and fans, yet it couldn't rake in huge moolah at the Box Office. 

