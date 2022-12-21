topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ARJUN KAPOOR

Arjun Kapoor opens on ‘Kuttey’ trailer response, says, ‘Hope people will love what I have done in the film’

Arjun Kapoor opened up on the love he received for his performance in the trailer of upcoming film Kuttey. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arjun Kapoor opens on ‘Kuttey’ trailer response, says, ‘Hope people will love what I have done in the film’

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor is thrilled with the response that the trailer of ‘Kuttey’ is getting from audiences and media. The trailer, which dropped yesterday, has been unanimously appreciated as people have raved about the refreshing story, ensemble cast, and performances that one would get to see in the film.  

Arjun says, “It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry has loved the trailer of ‘Kuttey’ and is excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and I can see the same love coming back to me again with ‘Kuttey’ trailer.” 

He adds, “Whatever people have seen is only a glimpse to what my character does in the film or what really happens in ‘Kuttey’. If they have got hooked onto our film, it’s all that we wanted to do with this trailer. Now, hope people will love what I have done in the film. I’m eager to see the response when the film releases.” 

Watch the trailer here

‘Kuttey’ is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son. It is scheduled to release on January 13, 2023. 

Live Tv

Arjun KapoorKutteyKuttey trailerKuttey releaseKuttey trailer reviewsArjun Kapoor upcoming filmTabuRadhika Madan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title