Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi: Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Produced, written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced the exclusive digital premiere of the Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer edgy thriller launching today - May 20, 2021, in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on the streaming platform.



Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar follows the story of two completely different individuals whose lives suddenly intertwine. Pinkesh Dahiya or "Pinky" (essayed by Arjun Kapoor), is a Haryanvi Police Officer, while Sandeep Kaur (essayed by Parineeti Chopra) is an ambitious girl from the corporate world. Ironically this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for one another.

This suspense-drama promises to keep the viewers glued to their seats as it explores the polarities of the two worlds and is packed with great performances by the iconic “ishaqzaade” duo who are back together to reignite the silver screen.