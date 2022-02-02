Arjun Kapoor starts last schedule of dark-comedy 'Kuttey'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for the last schedule of his next film 'Kuttey', a dark comedy. The upcoming movie also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Opening up about working with such talented actors, Arjun said, "Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It is a special feeling when you can't wait to be back on the sets of a project and Kuttey is that film for me. I just couldn`t wait to be back and surround myself around the ocean of talent that this film boasts of."

The actor added, "I feel like it's my day one in the film industry every time I'm on this set because every day is just amazing learning, seeing these outstanding performers push each other and me to deliver the best that we can on screen with every scene. I have a two-week schedule to wrap Kuttey and I know I have become a better performer by just being on this set."

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who has assisted his father and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'.

Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller.

'Kuttey' is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Apart from 'Kuttey', the other projects in Arjun's film lineup include Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', 'The Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl, and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial.

