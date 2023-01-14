Arjun Kapoor, Tabu-starrer 'Kuttey' gets a good start, touches Rs 1 cr on first day!

New Delhi: One of the highly anticipated films KUTTEY, directed by Aasman Bharadwaj has been released and has opened up to a good first-day collection with 1.07 cr. Between Bullet, Bloods, and Betrayal, KUTTEY showcases the story of several dogs after one bone which is being loved by the audiences.

This film marks Aasman Bharadwaj’s debut as a director and stars Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Tabu with Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj in the lead.

Prior to the big release of the film, makers had created a ton of anticipation by hosting an event ‘Mehfil- E- Khaas’, where several renowned singers and poets such as legendary Gulzar Saab, Rekha Bharadwaj, Vishal Bharadwaj sang their respective poems and songs. The event was euphoric and a huge hit amongst the listeners.

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film is all set to release on 13th January 2023.