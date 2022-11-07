topStoriesenglish
Arjun Kapoor-Tabu's dark-comedy Kuttey set to arrive in cinemas on this date

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' is an upcoming Bollywood drama starring Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonkana Sen Sharma and Tabu in lead roles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:23 AM IST|Source: IANS

MUMBAI: Dark comedy 'Kuttey', starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah, will make its debut in theatres on January 13, 2023, the makers announced on Monday. The film is produced by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and marks his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut.

"Bring in the New Year with 'Kuttey', releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023," the official handle of Vishal Bhardwaj Films wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Kuttey' also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj has co-written the screenplay with Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also composed music for the film. Vishal Bhardwaj's frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics. The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-series, and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

