Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted Box Office report card: Check collections

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk of an actor Arjun Kapoor's latest release 'India's Most Wanted' has earned a positive word of mouth publicity from fans. The movie has however opened to mixed reviews from critics. It has been helmed by 'No One Killed Jessica' fame filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: “#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should’ve doubled since Day 1 was extremely low... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. India biz. #IMW”

The director is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios. The film released on May 24, 2019. The actor has been presented in a never-seen-before avatar of an intelligence officer out on a mission. The film stars classic actor Rajesh Sharma in a pivotal role.

The trailer showed the journey to find the most wanted criminal has been presented in a thriller manner and will keep you on the edge of your seats. Some fine performances by great supporting cast make us hopeful that this might be an entertaining watch.

Arjun Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Panipat.