हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
arjun patiala

'Arjun Patiala' release postponed to July 19

In the film, Kriti plays a journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small-town guy. 

&#039;Arjun Patiala&#039; release postponed to July 19

Mumbai: 'Arjun Patiala' will now open in theatres on July 19, the makers announced Wednesday. The Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was earlier scheduled to release in May.

The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films.

Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.

"Laugh riot with NEW release date coming your way! #ArjunPatiala to release on July 19, 2019," the producer said, tagging the cast and crew of the film.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, "Arjun Patiala" is described as a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music.

In the film, Kriti plays a journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small-town guy. It also features Varun Sharma. 

 

Tags:
arjun patialaKriti SanonDiljit DosanjhDinesh VijanBollywood
Next
Story

Batman was Chris Evans' childhood favourite superhero

Must Watch

PT34S

Nitin Gadkari congatulates scientists for the success of Mission Shakti