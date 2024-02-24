trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724511
BOLLYWOOD VILLAINS

Arjun In 'Crakk,' Ranveer In 'Padmaavat' To SRK In 'Don: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered The Art Of Antagonism

Here's a nod to five dynamic stars who have aced the role of antagonists on the big screen, leaving an indelible mark with their enigmatic portrayals.

Written By Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Arjun In 'Crakk,' Ranveer In 'Padmaavat' To SRK In 'Don: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered The Art Of Antagonism Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the realm of Bollywood, the true mark of an actor's versatility lies in their ability to seamlessly transition from hero to villain. Here's a nod to five dynamic stars who have aced the role of antagonists on the big screen, leaving an indelible mark with their enigmatic portrayals.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal made a splash in the South with his debut in "Bhagavanth Kesari," winning hearts as the antagonist. His recent portrayal as the menancing Dev in Crakk is making him one of the most loved antagonists of the year. 

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, known for his heroic roles, has also donned the antagonist's hat with finesse. From memorable performances in various movies, including Blue, Ajnabee, and Khiladi 420 he proves that he can command the screen whether as a hero or a villain.

Ranveer Singh

In "Padmavat," Ranveer Singh showcased his versatility by portraying the menacing antagonist, leaving a lasting impression with his intense and captivating performance.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's recent blockbuster, "Animal," saw him in a unique, no-dialogue antagonist role, revealing Bobby 2.0 – an enigmatic and daring portrayal that won hearts and added a new dimension to his acting prowess.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, stepped into the antagonist role with finesse in "Don" and "Raees," proving that even the heroes we love can masterfully embrace their dark side. 

