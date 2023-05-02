Arjun Rampal Recovering From Back Injury, Set To Return To Crakk Sets

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal, who has suffered back injury, is on his way to recovery post which he will resume shooting for the film 'Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega', starring Vidyut Jammwal. A source informed that Arjun suffered the back injury recently while working out at the gym.

"And being the dedicated actor that he is, Arjun tried his best so that the shoot does not get stalled," the source added. However, the shoot got affected due to Arjun's health condition. The source said, "Everyone has been applauding Arjun's zeal for this film. He was performing all his stunts really well. Sadly, he suffered an injury while working out at the gym. And since it is something untoward, Arjun will have to rest it out for a few days."

"Arjun is very dedicated, even after being injured, he has been insisting to keep his stunts on hold as he would like to perform it and not have a body double do it," the source added.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to experience fatherhood for the fourth time as his girlfriend and live-in partner Gabriella Demetriades took to social media and announced her second pregnancy. The famous model shared several photos donning a flowy orange gown as she flaunted her baby bump.

Several stars took to comment section and dropped adorable messages wishing the couple.

Boyfriend Arjun Rampal dropped heart and evil eye emojis in the comments.

Kajal Aggarwal commented: "Congratulations."

Actor Amy Jackson wrote: "Oh my loveeee! So so happy for you and your beautiful family."

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and other stars dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed theri first child - Arik Rampal in 2019. The two met through mutual friends in 2018 and since then have been together.

For the unversed, Gabriella Demetriades is a renowned South African model and also a designer. She owns a fashion label named 'Deme Love'. Arjun also has two daughters - Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia. His daughter Myra made her runway debut with Dior's fashion show in Mumbai earlier this month.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in 'Dhaakad', co-starring Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web-series 'The Final Call'. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as 'Ra.One', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Rock On!!', 'Heroine', 'Raajneeti' and 'Inkaar' to name a few.