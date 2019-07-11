close

Article 15 collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Ayushmann Khurrana plays an IAS officer named Ayan in Árticle 15'.

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' received rave reviews and has been lauded for its content. The film, as can be inferred from the title, is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, race, sex, religion or place of birth.

The film has now crossed Rs 50 crore at box office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Article15 crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.35 cr [better than Tue]. Total: ₹ 50.83 cr. India biz.”

Ayushmann plays an IAS officer named Ayan in the film and left the audience impressed with his performance.

Isha Talwar plays Ayushmann's long-distance girlfriend named Aditi while Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub play important roles.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, hit the silver screens on June 28.

