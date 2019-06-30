Article 15 collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer witnesses growth at box office

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar starrer 'Article 15' received rave reviews from the audience as well as critics. The film hit the silver screens on June 28 and has been lauded for its content. It brings into light the issue of Caste Discrimination that is still prevalent in several parts of the country.

The film got a decent start at box office by earning over Rs 5 crore. On day two, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has witnessed growth in collections.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#Article15 jumps on Day 2... Trending very well at urban centres specifically... Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although #INDvENG [#CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 12.27 cr. India biz.”

Check out his tweet:

#Article15 jumps on Day 2... Trending very well at urban centres specifically... Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although #INDvENG [#CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 12.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

The film is based on 'Article 15' of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, race, religion, sex, and place of birth.

It stars stars Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra among others in supporting roles.