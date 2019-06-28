close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
article 15

'Article 15' movie tweet review: Ayushmann Khurrana's cop drama hits the screens

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15', a cop drama, finally released on Friday. Here's the tweet review of the film.

&#039;Article 15&#039; movie tweet review: Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s cop drama hits the screens
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ayushmannk

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15', a cop drama, released on Friday. The Anubhav Sinha-directed film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. 

As the name suggests, the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.  Ayushmann plays a cop in 'Article 15'. The film was granted a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) after five suggested modifications.

A special screening of the film was hosted by Ayushmann in Mumbai and the movie industry gave it 'Article 15' a five star. 

As several of Ayushmann's fan are eagerly waiting to watch the film, among the people who grabbed the first day first show ticket of 'Article 15' is Divyanshi Sharma of ZeeNews.com. She is at the theatre to give us live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets here:

 

'Article 15' is produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios and the film has been written by Gaurav Solanki.

Tags:
article 15Article 15 tweet reviewAyushmann Khurrana Article 15
Next
Story

Rishi Kapoor set to make comeback with 'Jhootha Kahin Ka'

Must Watch

PT5M4S

The Pace Of Coordination Between BRICS Countries Is Very Important For Development: PM Modi In Osaka