article 15

'Article 15' receives UA certification after 5 modifications

Mumbai: Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15', a cop drama which delves into how caste discrimination has seeped into the society, was granted a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) after five suggested modifications.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer was found fit for unrestricted public exhibition but with parental guidance, after the makers submitted a compliance certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and added a voiceover in the present disclaimer in Hindi in the beginning of the film.

Among the modifications suggested by the censor board were the removal of a visual of a flag falling in fire, replacing a sexually abusive word with 'saala' and a derogatory word directed towards parents with 'karamjali', and reducing by 30 per cent the visuals of beating people, according to the official CBFC website.

The movie, which is 130.37 minutes long, also features Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

It is produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, and releases on Friday.

article 15Ayushmann KhurranaAnubhav Sinha
