Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Gautam, Priyamani Jolts In Powerful, Cinematic History Chapter

Film: Article 370

Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Raj Arun

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Stars: 2.5/5

In most shots of the ‘Article 370’ movie, Yami Gautam is the only thing worth looking at. Oh, sure, Priyamani is shouldering massive responsibility as well but Yami dances and swirls amid the chaos, a graceful weapon of a woman – who steps in at last to knock off the ‘bad guys’, always.

High Production Value Film

Divided into six chapters, the film is set between 2015 and 2019 and tries to connect the dots of how Kashmir’s special status has been abrogated. Bringing two actresses together, Jhambale’s film doesn’t boast of an aggravated patriotic soundtrack. But it’s a grand cinematic elucidation with explainer presentations, archival thrill, and enthralling action sequences. Yes, it is that movie that has the potential to stoke the flames of nationalism in the current India given it’s the election year. Coincidence, eh?

The Plot

Centered on Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam), an ID field officer successfully kills Burhan Wani, a Mujahideen, right at the start of the film. Contrary to her expectations, Zooni is rather belittled for her contribution and sent off to Delhi. Little did she know that life would throw her an opportunity in the face of Rajeshwari (Priya Mani), who is the determined deputy secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Thickening the plot further are the local Kashmiri political leaders who are shown with poisonous virtues towards their land. Stepping into the shoes of the Prime Minister is the actor Arun Govil from Ram fame and actor Kiran Karmarkar who becomes the Home Minister.

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale has filled the film with a barrage of bullets through different markworthy events of the past – Balakot strike, Pulwama Attack, etc. The storyline strongly establishes a premise as to why abrogation of Article 370 was the ultimate solution that the incumbent government chose.

Final Thoughts

Apart from the Pakistani flags, and ‘Azadi’ sloganeering, the film also highlights the picturesque Srinagar. You should watch it because where else can you find a two-and-a-half-hour thrilling drama history lesson? It’s an electrifying event. It involves Kashmir. The movie reminds you of the sheer power of movies.