Arjun Kapoor

As actors, we become numb to consuming other works: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor watched "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway here, and said it punched him hard in the gut.

New York: Actor Arjun Kapoor watched "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway here, and said it punched him hard in the gut.

"As actors, we become numb to consuming other works because we know the process to a certain degree but every once in a while something comes about and punches you in the gut so so hard...so I saw 'To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway'," Arjun tweeted on Wednesday night. 

The 34-year-old-actor said he "felt humbled, felt emotional, felt a surge of anger, confusion, sadness and hope all together" after watching the play.

"It's based in America, post the Civil War, but it is still relevant across the world even more so today... each and every actor was sublime," Arjun said, adding: "Of course, Jeff Daniels led the ensemble like only he can and the reason it comes together the way it does is the work of Aaron Sorkin. The writing is sharp, witty, layered and constantly engaging... loved every minute of it."

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is a novel written by Harper Lee. The plot and characters are loosely based on Lee's observations of her family, her neighbours and an event that occurred near her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, in 1936, when she was 10 years old.

Arjun is currently holidaying here with Malaika Arora. On the big screen, the "India's Most Wanted" actor will next be seen in "Panipat", along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. 

