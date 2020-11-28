As Tamasha clocks 5 years, Deepika Padukone dons the role of Tara again

New Delhi: As her 'safar' with Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Tamasha' completed five years recently, Deepika Padukone transformed into the bubbly, full-of-life Tara again. For the unaware, Tara was the character Deepika ignited in the movie, helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

On the movie's fifth anniversary, Deepika changed her Instagram and Twitter profile pictures to her and Ranbir's picture from the film. She also changed her Twitter name to Tara. The 'Padmaavat' actress and Imtiaz also shared fan art and videos on their Instagram stories.

'Tamasha', a commentary on society, remains one of the best works of Deepika and Ranbir to date.

Its songs like any other Imtiaz Ali movie are still etched in people's memories. 'Safarnama', 'Matargashti' and every broken heart's anthem 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', were some of the most heart touching songs that this masterpiece gave us.

On the work front, Deepika will feature opposite husband and actor Ranveer Singh in Kapil Dev's biopic '83'. Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.