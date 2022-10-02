NewsEntertainmentMovies
ASHWINY IYER TIWARI

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Breakpoint' completes one year of release- WATCH

While this directorial of Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari won accolades, yesterday it completed its one year of researching and pre-production on BreakPoint. 

  • Break Point was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
  • It traced the on and off-court partnership between the Indian tennis legends, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

New Delhi: Break Point was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It traced the on and off-court partnership between the Indian tennis legends, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

While this directorial of Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari won accolades, yesterday it completed its one year of researching and pre-production on BreakPoint. 

Taking to her social media, she shared a video from the making of BreakPoint. The video highlighted several video calls and discussion sessions that went behind executing the wonderful story that BreakPoint turned out to be. In the caption, Ashwiny wrote “For the love of stories and momentum which keeps us going. 1 year of researching and pre-production on #Breakpoint during the pandemic which gave us joy at @earthskynotes Do watch on @zee5 Youtube channel. Link in Bio ( https://youtu.be/1KqyuH61ShU ) The making of #Breakpoint that encouraged us to be better humans and tell stories we believed in. Thank-you to my entire team on #Breakpoint Together we can make the best happen in any situation.

 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a class director and has always served her audience with moving content. For Break Point, she and her co- director for this project made it a point that they execute this project despite the difficulties of pandemics. 
In 2017 Ashwiny won the award for the best debut director for the film Nil Battey Sannata at Filmfare. Later she also won the award for best director at Zee Cine Awards. Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her digital debut with Faadu and films like Tarla & Bawaal are in her kitty.

