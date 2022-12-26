AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's witty replies to fans take over the internet! Check them out

New Delhi: 'Pathaan' is one of the most awaited films starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Fans are eager to watch their favourite SRK to return back on the big screen, and not just for a cameo, after 5 years. Recently, a fan asked the actor about when will the movie's trailer be out and SRK's response will leave you ROFL!

In the recent #AskSRK session, a fan asked, "Pathan trailer release kyo nahi kr rahe @iamsrk #AskSRK (Why are you not releasing Pathan's trailer) To this, the actor replied, "Ha ha Meri marzi!!! It will come when it comes." Fans have flooded the comment section with savage and laughing emojis. SRK's witty replies have always made our day though.

Ha ha Meri marzi!!! It will come when it comes — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Cycle chalane ki training ke saath saath…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Another fan asked SRK, who is a better person — Surinder Sahni from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or Pathaan. 'Sahni gentle…Pathan a gentleman I think,' SRK replied. A fan also asked Shah Rukh how long did he take to get into shape for Pathaan. Shah Rukh wittily replied, '57 years bro…'

Pahunch rahein honge…suna hai ghar ke bahar traffic bahut hai — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Maa Baap ke genes acche the! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Pathaan is India’s biggest-ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.