Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan Explains The Meaning Of The Title Dunki - Find Out Here

New Delhi: When a fan asked, "Srk Sir, Can you tell the reason for the name of the movie ‘Dunki’? " SRK replied to this by saying, "‘Dunki’ is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It’s pronounced like Funky...Hunky....or yeah Monkey!!!" Shah Rukh Khan further shared that ‘Dunki’ is “a story of people who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling.” ‘Dunki’ is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to migrate to countries like Canada and the USA.

But Shah Rukh Khan also clarified that ‘Dunki’ is a peculiar Rajkumar Hirani movie which mixes humour with emotions. He added, “It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey film, and it goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.”

Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकी. It’s pronounced like Funky…Hunky….or yeah Monkey!!! https://t.co/t0Et738SEk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

With ‘Dunki’ Drop 1 and its posters, the audience witnessed a sneak peek into the immensely heartwarming world of Rajkumar Hirani that he is about to bring with ‘Dunki’. This has indeed piqued the excitement to witness more from this endearing tale and without much delay the makers dropped the first song ‘Dunki’ Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya. While this has kick-started the musical journey of this comedy entertainer, the madness was witnessed in the #AskSrk session where the fans couldn't control but were seen asking questions about the film while they received amazing answers from the superstar.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he is confident about ‘Dunki’ being a hit. At the Sharjah International Book Festival, SRK had said that he was sure that his three upcoming films, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Dunki’ and ‘Jawan’, would be super hits. “I don’t think I need to be nervous; they are all going to be superhit films,” he said.

‘Dunki’ features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, ‘Dunki’ is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.