New Delhi: The upcoming movie LSO90's (Love Story of 90's) is produced under the banner of Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures and is produced by the brothers Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani furthermore the movie is directed by Amit Kasaria.

The skilled actor Adhyayan Suman will have a collaborative screen sharing with Miss Universe Diva, Divita Rai within this film.

The producers have chosen the renowned Pakistani singer-songwriter Atif Aslam to be one of the singers as they believe that music should be boundary-less and his musical compositions are widely distinguished.

In 2008, he recorded three versions of Pehli Nazar Mein and Bakhuda Tumhi Ho from Race and Kismat Konnection.

In the subsequent year, 2009 for the film Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani he sang Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon included various remix versions of both the songs which fetched him several nominations.

The song Jeena Jeena from the film Badlapur topped the various charts and was one of the biggest hits of 2015, which also got him a nomination for the best playback singer.

In 2017, the song Dil Diyan Galla from Tiger Zinda Hai captivated the audience.

Upon querying the eminent producers and distributors Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani they state that , "Atif Aslam is staging a comeback after 7 to 8 years which is a sheer bliss. We are very ecstatic as he has sung the very first song in our film LSO90's (Love Story of 90's) .The fans of Atif Aslam will be thrilled.He is making a return in Bollywood through our film."

" It was a challenge to bring Atif Aslam on board as he focuses on the storyline and the ensemble of the cast. We disclosed all the particulars to him. He was really impressed and prepared to lend his voice to the film's song.It's a moment of pride and joy for us." state the Sangani brothers.

"It's a delightful pairing that he sings a romantic melody and the movie's title LSO90's (Love Story of 90's) aligns beautifully.The song is a delight for the audience and is poised to be a hit in 2024.It's a harmonious blend of visuals, lyrics and music.He has only sung one song in the flick; but we are considering creating another track with him." mention the producers.

"In the Bollywood industry, upon learning about his comeback, there's an assumption by the fans that the romantic song will be exceptional.Indeed, let's hope for the best!" quotes Haresh and Dharmesh.

Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani mention, "Apart from him, we have several other top singers involved like Udit Narayan, Amit Mishra and Aman Trikhaji has sung a magnificent song dedicated to Ganpati Bappa.On behalf of the entire production house, we extend our gratitude to all the singers.We are anticipating that the album of our movie will be the finest of 2024".