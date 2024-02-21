New Delhi: Jawan has indeed created a storm with its release. Well-studded with action, drama, and thrill, the film became the biggest blockbuster of 2023. Jawan is also the biggest grosser of Hindi cinema ever. While the film created examples of its success, it has now received top honours at Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s action entertainer Jawan wins big, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara win Best Actor and Actress awards respectively, while also taking home the Best Film award, Critics Best Director (Atlee) and Best Music Director (Anirudh Ravichander) award for Jawan.

Upon receiving it, the superstar delivered a moving speech where he dedicated his win to his co-actors, singer-songwriter Anirudh Ravichander, and other cast and crew members who have worked on the film, “I am genuinely thrilled and touched that people have recognised the work that I have put in. The work of an artist is not important, all the people around him or her make everything come together."

He concluded by saying, "I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad as many years as I can. Whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy. Inshallah, I will keep working hard.

Jawan also received tremendous love from the masses which made it top the IMDB’s most popular Indian movies 2023 list. Moreover, the audience's love is indeed evident with the fact that Jawan is the most searched film on Google.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.