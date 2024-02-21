trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723344
NewsEntertainmentMovies
LAAPATAA LADIES

Audience Lauds Kiran Rao's Directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' At Delhi Screening

In the wake of the trailer's resounding success, the filmmakers organized a grand screening of the film in Delhi. Kiran Rao, accompanied by lead cast members Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, graced the event.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Audience Lauds Kiran Rao's Directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' At Delhi Screening Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The anticipation surrounding Kiran Rao's upcoming directorial venture, 'Laapataa Ladies,' is escalating with each passing day. The film's trailer, featuring the talented lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, has garnered an enthusiastic response from fans and audiences alike. It has successfully captured the attention of the masses, offering a glimpse into Kiran Rao's captivating storytelling within an Indian backdrop.

In the wake of the trailer's resounding success, the filmmakers organized a grand screening of the film in Delhi. Kiran Rao, accompanied by lead cast members Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, graced the event. The audience at the Delhi screening responded with exuberance, applauding and praising the film. 

The comedy-drama left a lasting impression on the Delhi audience, earning accolades for its writing, humor, social commentary, and the cast's performances. It evoked a sense of nostalgia for the essence of a true entertainer, resonating well with the viewers.
This accolade is not a standalone achievement for 'Laapataa Ladies.' The film has already garnered international acclaim, receiving a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Additionally, it has received positive responses from screenings held in Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bangalore.

Scheduled for release on March 1st, 2024, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with screenplay and dialogue crafted by Sneha Desai, complemented by additional dialogues from Divyanidhi Sharma. The film promises to be a delightful cinematic experience, showcasing Kiran Rao's directorial finesse and the collective talent of its stellar cast.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest