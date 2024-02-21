New Delhi: The anticipation surrounding Kiran Rao's upcoming directorial venture, 'Laapataa Ladies,' is escalating with each passing day. The film's trailer, featuring the talented lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, has garnered an enthusiastic response from fans and audiences alike. It has successfully captured the attention of the masses, offering a glimpse into Kiran Rao's captivating storytelling within an Indian backdrop.

In the wake of the trailer's resounding success, the filmmakers organized a grand screening of the film in Delhi. Kiran Rao, accompanied by lead cast members Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, graced the event. The audience at the Delhi screening responded with exuberance, applauding and praising the film.

The comedy-drama left a lasting impression on the Delhi audience, earning accolades for its writing, humor, social commentary, and the cast's performances. It evoked a sense of nostalgia for the essence of a true entertainer, resonating well with the viewers.

This accolade is not a standalone achievement for 'Laapataa Ladies.' The film has already garnered international acclaim, receiving a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Additionally, it has received positive responses from screenings held in Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bangalore.

Scheduled for release on March 1st, 2024, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with screenplay and dialogue crafted by Sneha Desai, complemented by additional dialogues from Divyanidhi Sharma. The film promises to be a delightful cinematic experience, showcasing Kiran Rao's directorial finesse and the collective talent of its stellar cast.