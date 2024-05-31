New Delhi: Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to bring an unforgettable story of love and heartbreak. Makers on Friday treated fans with the teaser of the film. In the short teaser give a sneak-peak into epic love story, Ajay and Tabu can be seen at the Holi celebration. They apply gulaal to each other gaze deeply into each other's eyes and end up hugging each other. In the last shot, Ajay was seen fighting outside the jail in the rain, wearing a prison uniform.

Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle and shared the teaser.

Watch The Teaser Here:

He wrote,"Dushman the hum hi apne... #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas 5th July 2024." Earlier Ajay shared the poster of the film. He captioned the post,"An epic love story on its way! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT,"



Directed by Neeraj Panday and starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles the film also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

About 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Interestingly, the film is a unique musical drama spanning over 23 years and is set between 2000 to 2023. The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by Golden Globe-winning music director M. M Kreem.

The film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).The upcoming musical love story is set for a multi-language release.

On Work Front, Ajay Devgan will be next seen in Singham Again, Raid 2, and Shaitaan 2. Meanwhile, Tabu will also star in Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise. Which will stream in India next month exclusively on JioCinema.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is set to hit cinemas on July 5.