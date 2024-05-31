Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753897
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AJAY DEVGN

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'Teaser: Ajay Devgn And Tabu Unveil A Musical Love Story

Directed by Neeraj Panday and starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, the film is set to hit cinemas on July 5.

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2024, 11:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'Teaser: Ajay Devgn And Tabu Unveil A Musical Love Story Screengrab From The Teaser (Image : @AjayDevgnInstagram )

New Delhi: Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to bring an unforgettable story of love and heartbreak. Makers on Friday treated fans with the teaser of the film. In the short teaser give a sneak-peak into epic love story, Ajay and Tabu can be seen at the Holi celebration. They apply gulaal to each other gaze deeply into each other's eyes and end up hugging each other. In the last shot, Ajay was seen fighting outside the jail in the rain, wearing a prison uniform. 

Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle and shared the teaser.

Watch The Teaser Here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

He wrote,"Dushman the hum hi apne... #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas 5th July 2024." Earlier Ajay shared the poster of the film. He captioned the post,"An epic love story on its way! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT,"
 
Directed by Neeraj Panday and starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles the film also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

About 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Interestingly, the film is a unique musical drama spanning over 23 years and is set between 2000 to 2023. The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by Golden Globe-winning music director M. M Kreem.

The film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).The upcoming musical love story is set for a multi-language release.

On Work Front, Ajay Devgan will be next seen in Singham Again, Raid 2, and Shaitaan 2. Meanwhile, Tabu will also star in Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise. Which will stream in India next month exclusively on JioCinema.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is set to hit cinemas on July 5. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Politics on water crisis in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the severity of heatwave decrease?
DNA Video
DNA: Value of Rs 10 note is Rs 6.90 lakh!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim Women busy in opening 'accounts'!
DNA Video
DNA: Big news for health insurance people
DNA Video
DNA: Will result 'change' due to Modi's efforts?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Recognized' cancer hospital..in 'hut'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Analysis' of last phase of voting
DNA Video
DNA: What is the secret of China's 'Dinosaur Mountain'?
DNA Video
DNA: 2 killed, as SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike