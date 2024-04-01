New Delhi: Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express opened to great reviews. Thanks to the positive word of mouth, its steady run at the box office continues with it slowly inching towards Rs 20 crore, at the time of reporting. Along with the audience and the critics, the film has also been receiving a lot of love from members of the film fraternity.

In conversation with a leading news portal, Avinash Tiwary shared that while he is being showered with appreciation from many of his contemporaries, there’s one actor whose words have stayed back with him, He recalled the incident from the first screening of the film and shared the reaction of Ranbir Kapoor saying, "I was standing outside the theatre after the first screening was over. I saw Ranbir Kapoor walking out and coming to me with a certain energy. He hugged me and said, 'What? super hit film banaaaya hai tum logo ne! Bas phaad dia hai. Don't listen to anyone for the first two to three days because this will have longevity beyond the Mondays and the Fridays.' I was like, 'Really?' He was so excited and happy for us. It just felt so nice."

The actor shared the responses from other celebrities, "Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor surrounded me and Divyenndu and kept talking about how great the film is, how much fun they had and how they're planning on watching it again. It was very fulfilling to see this kind of a reaction"

Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary has drenched the audience in the colours of its laughter and fun-filled adventure. Well-studded with an amazing performance by the cast, a very interesting story, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punches, the film is full-on entertainment for the audience to relish on the big screens.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theatres now.