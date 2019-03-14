Ayan Mukerji reveals how Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'love story' unfolded during 'Brahmastra' shoot—See pic inside

New Delhi: One of the most talked about off-screen couples in B-Town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is seen as goals by fans. The good-looking duo will be seen together for the first time on big screens in 'Brahmastra', helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

The filmmaker recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with his lead actors. But it's the little note which reveals more about the movie and the 'love story' we have all been waiting to know.

Ayan wrote: “and then, there were 3... from our vfx studio in london, way back in 2016. these were early days on this movie. alia was the new force in our creative life... the brief was simple... ranbir and alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at it’s heart, our movie is... a love story... There has been a lot of love since then. After all, Love is Brahmāstra’s guiding Light #brahmastra #lovestory.”

Well, if you read between the lines, it will be clear how this movie got the duo closer and surely their off-screen chemistry will work wonders on-screen too.

'Brahmastra' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is the first part of the superhero fantasy trilogy. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal part and television's 'Naagin' aka Mouni Roy in an important role.

Ranbir-Alia starrer will hit the screens this Christmas.