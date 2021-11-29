हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji shares BTS pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra' shoot

'Brahmastra' also features Alia Bhatt, south megastar Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Monday, treated fans with several BTS pictures of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor from their highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra'. In one of the images, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen talking to each other while standing against a scenic view.

"Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra," Ayan captioned the post.

Fans became extremely excited after seeing the BTS images. "Can't wait for the film," a netizen commented. "Woaah. Eagerly waiting," another one wrote.

'Brahmastra' also features Alia Bhatt, south megastar Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet. 

