New Delhi: After the protests at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple stopped actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from entering, director Ayan Mukerji went alone inside the temple for darshan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt had shared a reel on her Instagram in which the three of them were going to visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. While Ayan had visited the temple before the motion poster as well, this time Ranbir and Alia were also going to seek blessings before the release.

After the visit, Ayan Mukerji shared his picture of praying at the temple alone. “Feel very happy and energised to have visited Mahakaleshwar Temple today… Got the most beautiful darshan… Wanted to make this visit to close the film-making journey on Brahmastra, and to get all the positive energy and blessings for our Release,” Ayan Mukerji posted on his Instagram handle. However, he did not mention anything about the protests held outside the temple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are facing the backlash due to his 11 years old comment, in which he admitted that he likes to eat beef. “Due to his 11 years old comment, the actor is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media and trollers are using the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra on Twitter, asking the people not to watch the film. Bajrang Dal members held black flags and placards at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, as a sign of protest against the film.Apparently, Ranbir and Alia were not allowed to enter the Temple premises and only Ayan got permission to take the deity`s blessing. Local police took the situation under control and some protesters were beaten up by the officials for breaching security,” ANI reported.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of ‘Shiva’ and ‘Isha’. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and has its own universe called ‘Astraverse’.