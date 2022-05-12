हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anek trailer

Ayushman Khurrana unfold his sharp undercover cop skills in Anek, watch video

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. 

Ayushman Khurrana unfold his sharp undercover cop skills in Anek, watch video
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana puts him through the ultimate test that proves his mettle as an undercover officer. The upcoming thriller ‘Anek’ is all set to give the audience a thrilling experience.

A video showcasing the dangerous and daring journey that Ayushmann’s character embarks in the film is out. After an engaging rescue mission for the movie’s poster over social media, the makers earlier today released a video where Ayushmann Khurrana’s character undergoes a lie detection test.

The novel promo for the first time highlights the attributes of an undercover cop in India

Anubhav Sinha talks about the film Anek, "It takes a great deal of training and strength both physical and mental to be an undercover cop and we’ve tried to portray that. This is just one of the things that an undercover cop is trained for and we will be highlighting a few of the other traits in the upcoming videos for the movie."

The video also gives audiences a glimpse of the actor’s two personas – Joshua and Aman. While Joshua is a commoner and local café owner, Aman on the other hand is determined, strong and a man on a mission as he says, “Khudko capture karvana, meri planning... lie detector ko beat karna...meri training… Let the mission begin...” 

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on May 27, 2022.

 

