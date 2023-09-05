Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday-Starrer 'Dream Girl 2' Stays Strong, Collects Rs 116 Crore Gross Worldwide

New Delhi: It is a big achievement for the entire cast and crew of Ektaa R Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 that the film is performing absolutely amazing at the box office. The genre of comedy was properly utilized in Dream Girl 2 changed the norm and succeeded at the box office. Before entering into the 100 Cr. club it paved the way among the audience's hearts not just in India but overseas too. The film has collected over 116 Cr. gross at the worldwide box office to date and the collections are still in no mood to slow down. It has reigned supreme at the box office since its release and is inching to achieve another feat at the box office by the end of this week.

Dream Girl 2 opened at 10.69 crores at the box office, surpassing the box office collection of Ayushmann Khurrana's previous releases and becoming the highest opener for the actor. The credit goes to Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms who presented the versatile actor in the two distinctive characters of Karam and Pooja and he nailed the role with his effortless performance.

The audience was bowled over by the outstanding performances and delightful blend of comedy and fun in Dream Girl 2. With this, the film has proved its merit and cemented its position at the box office, and added another feather for Ektaa R Kapoor, who constantly keeps extending the limits to achieve success and offer acceptable content.

Dream Girl 2 produced by Ektaa R Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film boasts a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. Dream Girl 2 was released in cinema halls on 25th August 2023.