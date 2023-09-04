New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' continued to hoist the flag at the box office since its release. While the film performed stupendously in the initial days, 'Dream Girl 2' collects 8.1 Cr on the second Sunday. After demonstrating a strong hold on Friday, the film was expected to fetch these phenomenal runs in the second weekend.

If it goes with this speed, there is a chance of its entrant into the 100 Crore Club being reached this week itself. It is still attracting the masses in large numbers and is ensuring a healthy run ahead. With strong word of mouth from the first day, it has captured the fancy of the cinema halls and has gathered praise for its entertainment factor.

Dream Girl 2 has proven its merit over the weekends and has been equally adept at fetching good numbers on weekdays as well. Since the film raked 10.69 crores on the opening day, its golden run at the box office will not stop as the collection of 14.02 Cr. On day 2, Saturday, 16 Cr. On day 3, Sunday, 5.42 Cr. On day 4, Monday, 5.87 Cr. On day 5, Tuesday, 7.50 Cr. On day 6, Wednesday, and 7.50 Cr. on day 7, Thursday, 4.70 Cr. on day 8, Friday, 6.36 Cr. on day 9, Saturday, and 8.1 Cr. On day 10, Sunday. With this, Dream Girl 2 undoubtedly gained a dominant position at the box office and accomplished an additional milestone for Ektaa R Kapoor, who constantly keeps extending the limits to achieve success and offer acceptable content.

Ayushmann Khurranna's performance was transformed irrevocably through Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Dream Girl 2, which also awakened his box office capacity by pushing him to the limits of the film industry. With the film, Ektaa gave Ayushmann Khurranna the biggest box office opening of his career.

Dream Girl 2 produced by Ektaa R Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film boasts a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. Dream Girl 2 was released in cinema halls on 25th August 2023.