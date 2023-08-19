trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651015
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DREAM GIRL 2

Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday-Starrer 'Dream Girl 2' To Open Advance Booking Tomorrow

'Pooja' fandom has taken over all entertainment lovers across age groups and she is barely days always from creating magic on the big screen. Let's go forth and block our dates for an unbelievably humorous ride with Pooja and her Deewanas. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 10:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday-Starrer 'Dream Girl 2' To Open Advance Booking Tomorrow Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After an overwhelming response to the trailer of the romantic comedy drama 'Dream Girl 2', the makers treated the audience with two songs 'Dil ka Telephone' and 'Naach'. The massive promotional campaign is now at its peak as the advance ticket booking moment goes live tomorrow. 

As the actors travel to different parts of the country bringing 'Pooja' to their doorstep, fans too have been waiting eagerly for 25th August. The nonstop questions on social media for checking the status of advance booking made the makers to take a judicious call and open advance bookings from tomorrow. The overwhelming encouragement received from all corners has kept the energy levels at the top for the entire unit. 

Pooja fandom has taken over all entertainment lovers across age groups and she is barely days always from creating magic on the big screen. Let's go forth and block our dates for an unbelievably humorous ride with Pooja and her Deewanas. 

'Dream Girl 2' directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train