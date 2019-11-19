Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar's Bala remains steady at the Box Office

close

Bala

Man of the hour, Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala is rapidly marching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film also starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar was well received by the audience and also got a thumbs up from the critics.

New Delhi: Man of the hour, Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala is rapidly marching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film also starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar was well received by the audience and also got a thumbs up from the critics.

Film critic and noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, " 
#Bala inches closer to the century mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 92.99 cr. #India biz."

Bala will become Ayushmann's third film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark while it will be Bhumi's second film to enter the glorious club

The film revolving around the struggles of a man facing premature balding struck a chord with the audience and Ayushmann's perfect portrayal of his character made it super relatable.

Apart from Bhumi, Ayushmanna and Yami, the film stars Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.

