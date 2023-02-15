New Delhi: The sequel to the 2019 hit movie 'Dream Girl' has been a hot topic since the announcement, now a teaser has taken over the internet and fans have been going gaga over it. It featured Ayushmann Khurrana in his quirky yet charming avatar of Pooja talking to 'Pathaan.'

The teaser has been received very well by fans, who have flooded social media with messages of love and appreciation for Ayushmann and Ektaa. Fans have been particularly impressed with Ayushmann's portrayal of Pooja, his comic timing has left fans eagerly waiting for the movie's release.

On Twitter, fans have been sharing the asset and expressing their excitement for the movie's release. Many fans have praised Ayushmann's acting skills, some fans have even gone on to call Ayushmann the 'king of unconventional roles.' Fans have also been lauding Ektaa R Kapoor for producing yet another entertaining movie.

On Instagram, fans have been flooding Ayushmann and Ektaa's handles with messages of love and appreciation. Ayushmann shared the asset on his handle and fans have been showering him with compliments on his look, acting skills, and his choice of movies. Ektaa, too, has been receiving a lot of love from fans, who have been praising her for producing yet another successful movie.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, 'Dream Girl 2' is set to hit theaters on 7th July, 2023.