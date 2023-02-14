topStoriesenglish2573187
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Ayushmann Khurrana Flirts with Shah Rukh Khan aka 'Pathaan' in Lehenga as new 'Dream Girl 2' Date Announced

Dream Girl 2 features Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Ayushmann Khurrana Flirts with Shah Rukh Khan aka 'Pathaan' in Lehenga as new 'Dream Girl 2' Date Announced

Mumbai: 'Dream Girl 2' will now release on July 7 and to make the announcement, actor Ayushamnn Khurrana dropped a new fun video, where his character Pooja is seen flirting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' on the phone.

Ayushmann took to Instagram, where he shared a clip announcing the new release date. It was unveiled on the occasion of Valentine's day.

It shows Ayushmann, who is wearing a lehenga, as his character Pooja without revealing the face talking on phone with 'Pathaan'. One can hear Shah Rukh Khan's voice form the other side.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann captioned it: "BREAKING NEWS: @pooja_dreamgirl is back! #7KoSaathMein dekhenge! #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023."

'Dream Girl 2' stars Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann while the first part had Nushrratt Bharuccha.

'Dream Girl 2' also stars Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi among others.

'Dream Girl 2' is set to release on July 7.

 

Live Tv

Ayushmann KhurranaShah Rukh KhanPathaanDream Girl 2Dream Girl 2 release

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey