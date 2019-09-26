Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's 'Dream Girl' emerges big winner at Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial debut 'Dream Girl' has not only proved a big hit for him but also earned some rave reviews for the performances of the actors. The film has got talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star Nushrat Bharucha playing the lead roles.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #DreamGirl continues its winning streak... Terrific hold on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 107.80 cr. #India biz

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner. The movie stars Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz play pivotal parts.

Ayushmann has movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, keeping him busy in 2019 and 2020 so far.

The film released on September 13, 2019.